Letter: Boebert’s side is inhumane

Lauren Boebert has offered prayers for the people killed at the LGBTQ+ club . The hypocrisy of her offering prayers, when she has a record of repeated anti-LGBTQ statements , is overwhelming. I expect most who voted for her agree with her.

This is not only a sad comment on the humanity of a great many people in this state but also sad that many cite their religions for believing this way. I am tired of being told I should listen to the other side. Boebert’s side is, in my opinion, inhumane.

In all my 70 years of being eligible to vote, I have never had a worse representative in the U. S. Congress. Fortunately, in the new year, I will have Rep. Joe Neguse.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle