Letter: Booth Heights madness

My interest in watching the Booth Heights saga has turned into disbelief and frustration now that the town of Vail will be spending a large sum of money in its condemnation process. The initial project, admirably designed to address our acute affordable housing shortage, has been hijacked into a “we must save the sheep” campaign.

Really? I don’t recall any sheep-related issues front and center when the Vail Mountain School was built, or the dozens of large and expensive homes in that neighborhood. What changed?

I am not any sort of expert on wildlife in general and sheep in particular, but those sheep strike me as pretty impressive and resilient creatures. They successfully survive the harshest mountain conditions including freezing weather, rockslides, avalanches, fires, and mountain lions. But I am now told by “experts” that a pretty typical condo development is an “extinction level” threat. Sorry, but that contention doesn’t pass my common sense test.

Sadly, the Booth Heights debacle mirrors the dysfunction that is evident every day across our country. Simply put, our civic leaders are incapable of making rational, common-sense decisions for the good of the community. In Vail, we now have an ugly chain link fence as testament to our own dysfunction. We can do better.

Kevin Tice

Vail