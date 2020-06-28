Letter: Braden Angel for DA

I worked in the 5th Judicial District attorney’s office for 22 years until my retirement at the end of 2013. During that time I worked for four different DAs, including the current outgoing administration. I also worked with DA candidate Braden Angel. Based on my experience wIth both candidates, I am supporting Braden Angel for district attorney. I think he will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the office that I believe is needed now, more than ever.

Dick Cleveland

Vail