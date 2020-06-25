Letter: Braden Angel for district attorney

I have been a criminal defense attorney in Breckenridge since 1994. I served two terms on the Breckenridge Town Council from 1996-2008 and have served on virtually every board and commission for Breckenridge since 1996. I have known Braden Angel for over 14 years, since he was an intern in the DA’s office before he graduated law school.

Braden is highly qualified to be the district attorney. Braden has been a prosecutor for over 12 years, five with the 5th Judicial District in different offices, including head of the Lake County Office in 2010, and the Blue River prosecutor since 2013. Braden has always been a fair and reasonable prosecutor, willing to listen to the defense but standing firm in his beliefs. He is not afraid to make hard decisions in a case and has taken dozens of cases to trial in the district.

Braden also spent time as the staff attorney for Advocates for Victims of Assault as well as practicing as a civil attorney in Eagle and Summit County. He has also argued before the Colorado Court of Appeals. He brings a broad range of experience to the district attorney’s office and would serve the community with honesty, integrity and competency.

Braden will also foster a healthy work environment that stresses team building, professional development and collaboration. The current office, in which Heidi McCollum has served as the assistant district attorney for the past eight years, has had the highest turnover rate of any time I can recall for both staff and attorneys. Braden is committed to community service and serves as president of the Continental Divide Bar Association. I ask you to join me in voting for Braden Angel for District Attorney.

Support Local Journalism Donate



J.B. Katz

Breckenridge