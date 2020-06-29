Letter: Braden Angel is the best candidate for our communities

Your vote is essential Tuesday more than ever.

Braden Angel is running for district attorney for the 5th Judicial District and I’m urging everyone who can vote to take a serious look at Braden to represent us as the next district attorney.

Braden has very long and well established ties to our judicial district, with several years’ experience as a prosecutor, defense council as well as assisting and supporting victims of crimes. He has a very broad understanding of the many aspects of what it will take to be successful in this position.

Braden has been active in all our communities for many years helping to build bridges to achieve greater and successful outcomes for victims, suspects, and those who are on the fringes of our society.

Being divisive is never a good thing — finding solutions that serve our communities in a fair and just way is.

I believe Braden Angel is the best candidate to head up our DA’s office and to serve our communities and I would urge you to take a serious look at him as you prepare to cast your vote.

James van Beek

Eagle County Sheriff