Letter: Bravo, Eagle County Paramedic Services

Eagle County Paramedic Services recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Having been involved with the organization in the early years I’ve watched it continue to expand services and capabilities throughout the county to serve its citizens and guests. It is nationally accredited and recognized for innovation and continuous improvement in emergency care delivery. It is a truly world-class organization and is driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence by its staff. It remains to be an honor to have served with the organization and witness its success.

Lyn Morgan

Louisburg, Kansas