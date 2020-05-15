Letter: Bravo! is so much more than concerts

When we announced last week that we had made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 season of Bravo! Vail Music Festival, we expected to hear from some of you. What we did not expect is what we actually heard, and it was overwhelming in the best possible way. The outpouring of love, sadness, and support has been truly remarkable and heartwarming. Through our conversations with so many of you, we learned what Bravo! Vail means to this community, and it is so much more than concerts. It is where friendships are born, connections between generations are made, worries melt away, friends gather over picnics and after concert dinners, and some of our most cherished memories are created.

For 32 years, Bravo! Vail has brought people together each summer. This year, things will be different, but Bravo’s mission — to enrich people’s lives through the power of music — is perhaps more relevant than ever. While we cannot yet sit together and enjoy a live concert, we are exploring new ways to bring music to you, to uplift you, and to inspire you, just as you have done for us.

This valley is a very special place, and this community has, once again, manifested that unequivocally over the past few months. There is a sense of collaboration and commitment to one another, a certainty that we will work together to make sure we all come through safe and sound on the other side of this challenge, and a renewed spirit of what is best for the greater good. We’ve never been more proud to call Vail home.

Thank you for your heartfelt support and know that music will soon return to our magnificent mountains. In the meantime, please take good care and stay safe.

Kathleen Eck, Bravo! Vail Board Chair

Caitlin Murray, Bravo! Vail Executive Director