Letter: Bravo, Jerry Stevens, on a job well done

Congratulations to Jerry Stevens on his well-earned retirement as pickleball director for Vail Recreation District. What an enormous difference Jerry has made in the Vail pickleball community and beyond. He poured his heart and soul into the town’s local program, and from its humble beginnings, Vail Pickleball is now thriving and continuing to grow by leaps and bounds. So many of us who live in the Vail Valley, as well as countless visiting tourists, directly owe our enjoyment of playing pickleball to Jerry’s infectious enthusiasm and excellent teaching of the sport.

On behalf of the entire Vail pickleball community and the many visitors who have benefited as well, a heartfelt thank you to Jerry. We wish you much happiness, good health, and of course unbridled joy as you are now able to play pickleball uninterrupted to your heart’s content in this new phase of your life.

Bravo, Jerry, for a job very well done!

Susan Coburn

Vail