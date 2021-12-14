Letter: Bravo on this year’s ‘Nutcracker’

We want to congratulate the Vail Youth Ballet Company, community members, the students of Vail Valley Academy of Dance and the Vail Friends of Dance on their magnificent presentation of “The Nutcracker.” We have had the privilege of attending many of these community efforts in the past 20 years, and they all were well worth the time and effort. But the 2021 version was over the top!

From the outstanding, well-rehearsed and imaginative choreography to the spectacular costuming and sets and the talent of the lead dancers, the performance was a genuine pleasure to experience! We thank all of the participants, their partners and parents, for bringing this extraordinary event to our mountain valley! If you missed this exceptional performance, be sure to put the next one on your Christmas calendar!

Greer and Jack Gardner

Avon