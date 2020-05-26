Letter: Bravo, Sweet Basil

If there is to be a silver lining to the pandemic, it will surely be the emerging takeout phenomenon among the valley’s best restaurants. We want to hail Sweet Basil for taking a month to design and test their “Finish at Home Meal Kits.”

We have now enjoyed their weekly menus twice, and each one has been a triumph. The directions for finishing the courses have been well-written and are simple — we think simple even for people with a cooking-phobia.

The result is a delicious three-course meal with robust tastes that looks pretty too. Each of the meals has been delivered to our door in a reusable Sweet Basil bag with a flower, which makes us smile.

Audre Engleman and Dimitri Moursellas

