Letter: Bravo to all of you

This summer has been unlike any other in the history of the Vail Valley. The community has faced incredible challenges, and many are struggling in significant ways. At Bravo! Vail Music Festival, we live and work here and have experienced this year’s trials as well. Like you, it has saddened us to see the difficulties our small, close-knit community has faced and no doubt will continue to deal with for the foreseeable future. We are, as always, incredibly humbled to call this extraordinary community home — one that embraced our re-imagined season with such enthusiasm.

With the help of so many of you, Bravo! Vail was honored to be able to present concerts this summer. We thank all of you who attended a concert or watched from home, as well as our amazing partners at Eagle County, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Valley Foundation, and the town of Vail. We also thank our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to create safe and comfortable concert experiences. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of our donors, ticket buyers, and community partners — your support allowed us to offer all concerts free of charge and to bring our Music Box to more than 1,000 people at 41 small, outdoor, socially-distanced concerts. To those of you who attended a concert in person, thank you for wearing your mask, maintaining a safe distance from other patrons, and for following all five of Eagle County’s Commitments to Containment.

We extend our deepest gratitude to this community. It is our sincere hope that the joy of music helped uplift you, provided hope, and reminded you that life endures and remains beautiful. Those are lofty goals, but that is the power of music. Stay safe, stay well, and we look forward to spending the summer with you all again next year.

Kathleen Eck, Bravo! Vail Board Chair

Caitlin Murray, Bravo! Vail Executive Director