Letter: Bravo to entire Vail Valley community for Bravo! support

Bravo! Vail’s 2019 season concluded last week, and on behalf of the board of trustees, I extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Vail community for supporting the Festival.

The last six weeks have been filled with countless memorable moments including Bravo’s first opera production, dozens of free concerts throughout the Vail Valley, and an opening weekend with record cold temperatures for the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin’s North American debut. Thank you for bundling up and joining us all summer long!

This was also my first season as executive director of Bravo! Vail, and as I reflect on the season I am in awe of the generosity of this community. I take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports Bravo! Vail. Thank you to the many individuals, businesses, and community partners whose contributions and partnerships make the festival possible each year. Thank you to the staff, crew, and volunteers who take such pride in their work. And thank you to everyone who came to a concert this summer — by doing so you are supporting the arts in the Vail Valley, and making our community a better and more vibrant place to live, work, and visit. It is Bravo’s mission to enrich peoples’ lives through the power of music, and you all made that a reality.

Caitlin Murray

Bravo! Vail Executive Director