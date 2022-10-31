Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner

We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.

So, in my mind, to keep this product selling well, we’ve got to solve this problem. It’s a marketing problem, and the business community has to get much more involved in developing solutions. If we don’t, in time, the Vail Valley’s reputation will suffer. Without top-quality guest service, we will lose our high standing around the world.

While I’ve never been involved directly in local politics, I now see the need to advocate for more collaboration between Eagle County and the business community. There’s just no doubt that we need more housing and better wages for service workers. And I’m talking about all levels of service from waiters and waitresses, to plumbers and electricians, to retail employees. We need them all.

I’ve recently become aware of Brian Brandl’s campaign for county commissioner in District 3. I don’t know Brian really well, but I’ve met with him a few times and find his interest in building more public-private partnerships very appealing. I am familiar with his mother, Sue, having worked alongside her in Beaver Creek. This is a good family and having someone born and raised here serving as an Eagle County commissioner would be beneficial. Additionally, Brian would like to streamline the process to get more housing built.

Again, coming from a longtime Vail Valley marketer, this is something that will help solve our problems. Vote for Brian Brandl!

John Horan-Kates

Edwards