Letter: Bring pickleball to Avon

Years ago we were introduced to the wonderful sport of pickleball. The town of Avon was the first municipality in the valley to convert some of their little used tennis courts to pickleball. It was there that many of us who love this sport so much first learned to play. We now have world class pickleball facilities in both Vail and EagleVail and a proposal is before the Avon Town Council to expand and upgrade their facilities.

With the current crowded conditions in both Vail and EagleVail, Avon’s proposed improvements would bring even more tourist dollars to the valley. As a year-round world class tourist destination, this valley needs to not only keep up with the recreational demands of us locals but also the demands of the free spending tourists who flock here in the summer time.

Please email the Avon Town Council at council@avon.org to express your support for this much needed expansion and renovation. Thank you in advance for your support.

Mike Kieler

EagleVail