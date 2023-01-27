Letter: Bring Shift Bike to Edwards

Having lived in West Vail last summer, I got to utilize the new e-bike program sponsored by Vail, EagleVail and Avon. It was an excellent and easy way to get from West Vail to Lionshead, Vail Village, and occasionally Avon.

Having moved back to Edwards, I am hoping that Shift Bike will expand to Edwards. Edwards is the perfect candidate for an e-bike rental program given its dispersed neighborhoods and lack of free in-town transit. Additionally, expanding access to Edwards will likely reduce the reliance on short car trips around town, a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Let’s bring Shift Bike to Edwards.

Max Krueger

Edwards