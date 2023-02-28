Letter: Bringing live theater to Eagle once again

Porchlight Players Community Theater Company was thrilled to be able to bring back to Eagle our February dinner theater production featuring the musical comedy “Something Rotten! A Very New Musical” after a two-year hiatus. Many thanks to our sponsors Alpine Bank, Town of Eagle, B’Nai Vail, Competitive Edge Physical Therapy and Mountain Beverage for helping to make this show possible. Thanks also to our patrons who attended the shows and to our wonderful cast and crew for working tirelessly throughout months of rehearsals, set up, and performances! Your dedication to bringing high-quality performing arts to our downvalley communities is amazing!

Porchlight Players is a volunteer-run, community-based performing arts nonprofit founded in 2004 whose mission is to bring live, local theater to our downvalley communities conveniently and economically. Since its founding, we have produced over 40 events including dinner theater shows, summer children’s theater camps, summer plays in Eagle and Gypsum town parks, as well as partnering with the Eagle County Historical Society on cemetery tours in Red Cliff and Gypsum, the Haunted Maze with town of Gypsum, Bravo! Vail, and raising funds for the Tabor Opera House renovation.

We welcome all those interested in the performing arts, regardless of experience, to be part of our company. For more information about Porchlight Players and to become involved, be it through performing, technical skills (lighting/sound), backstage crew or directing/choreography please visit our website, porchlightplayers.com , and fill out the volunteer form. We look forward to many more successful productions and can’t wait to hear from you!

Ann Olin, President

Porchlight Players Community Theater Company