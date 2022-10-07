Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA

The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions.

After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has delivered this important ballot measure to help make it a reality. Improved transit and transportation will improve mobility for our local citizens and critical workforce, reduce traffic and parking, drive business vitality, and will enhance the experience for our guests.

Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. By leveraging the learnings of their operations we have the opportunity to build a better community by voting yes to transit.

Proposed service improvements with the formation of a regional transportation authority include:

Fare-free transit service to reduce traffic congestion and parking demands from Edwards to Vail, including Avon, Beaver Creek, Minturn and Eagle-Vail

Limited-stop express ECO Transit service at peak workforce commute hours

Fare-free Eagle-Gypsum circulator to better connect those communities and to access ECO Transit

Zero-emissions conversion of ECO Transit’s Highway 6 bus service

Year-round, lower-cost flight options for residents at Eagle County Airport

A “yes” vote in November accomplishes these key mobility priorities for the price of a half-cent sales tax (that’s $0.50 on a $100 purchase). That’s a small price to pay and will provide a great return for improved transit services across Eagle County.

I hope you will join me in voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit.

John Dawsey, Member, Vail Valley Partnership Board of Governors

Edwards