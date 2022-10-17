Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail

I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”

I do not know why Vail Resorts did not engage with the town of Vail on the housing projects currently underway to meet that critical housing need. I am, however, relieved to know that Vail Resorts has not been strong-arming Vail for a generous settlement for the bighorn sheep habitat because, as Rock was quoted, “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money.” What a relief. I want to hold goodwill toward the ski corporation.

Let’s leave the bighorn sheep habitat to the sheep and do what we can to support Vail Resorts in its quest to create housing for workers in the best ever location — Ever Vail.

Charlyn Canada

Vail