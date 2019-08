I am relieved that so many others were outraged by the cover photo of the postpartum burro being pushed, pulled and dragged at the Beaver Creek Rodeo. I am disgusted that Beaver Creek Resort Company allows this type of “fun” at their “show-deo.” I have never attended, and now I never will. Shame on them for offering burro racing to city slickers, shame on the Vail Daily for their misjudgment in publishing this atrocious photo and caption.

Liz Wood

Avon