Letter: Business community supports regional transportation authority

Regional collaboration is needed to help address the transportation, mobility, workforce, and climate needs of the Eagle River Valley. This process has been underway since late 2019 and began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors.

Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We believe that now is the time for Eagle County to work toward collaborative solutions that will increase transit and transportation options, while helping employees get to work safely and visitors to enjoy their Eagle County experience.

Now, you have the opportunity to formally approve a regional transportation authority and allow it to have funding through a dedicated half-cent sales tax. The benefits to this are numerous. The RTA will:

Enhance existing regional transit service

Develop and implement new routes

Accelerate conversion to zero-emission operations

Invest in transit-related facilities and infrastructure

Support local air service

Develop and implement first- and last-mile solutions

Big ideas require big solutions. Transportation and transit improvements in the Eagle River Valley are a necessity for our community, our workforce, our businesses, and our environment. Public transportation provides people with mobility and access to employment, community resources, medical care and recreational opportunities throughout the valley.

We encourage you to vote YES for Eagle Valley Transit and to support these grassroots, business-led efforts that have brought this comprehensive solution to the ballot.

Bob Boselli, Owner of O’Bas Enterprises

Brian Nolan, Owner of Group970

