Letter: Butch Mazzuca and fake news

We’re in a time when “fake news” on all sides of the political spectrum has become a serious problem. That’s why I take issue with a couple of the items in Butch Mazzuca’s article about Social Security in the Jan. 6 edition of the Vail Daily.

To say that “…$2.9 trillion in government IOUs aren’t the same as tangible assets” is silly. If it was true, government bonds, which are IOUs, would be all but unmarketable. He also compares Social Security to the Madoff fraud, saying that “…the underpinning principle of Social Security is practically identical to the predicates of illegal pyramid schemes run by con men like Bernie Madoff.” The “underlying principle” of Madoff’s fraud was lying about investment returns, and building a Ponzi on those lies. To compare that to Social Security is ludicrous.

Social Security does have problems, and a fact-based discussion of those problems is appropriate, but Mr. Mazzuca should remember the wise words of Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”

By the way, a fact about me is that I’m a registered independent, and a centrist about most things political.

Pete Feistmann

Vail