Letter: Cal Thomas couldn’t be more wrong

I recognize that we live in a country where everybody has First Amendment rights and can express his/her opinions freely.

The problem I have is the notorious haters like Cal Thomas. He never misses an opportunity to spew his hatred against former President Obama. His Aug. 24 column, “The Israeli-UAE agreement,” starts with some historic references and could be read as a praise to current administration efforts, but hey. He can not resist to include Barack Obama in it.

I have news for Mr.Thomas. Most reasonable citizens of this planet have no problems with Barack Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and I can assure him that, in addition to Trump’s family, Cal Thomas is one of few additional people to believe Trump qualifies for even being considered. Trump can easily get the highest Q’Anon prize tomorrow.

Andrej Gasperlin

Avon