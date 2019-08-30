Letter: Call up Booth Heights

Not since Solaris has a development proposal been as controversial as Booth Heights. The town of Vail’s Planning and Environmental Commission labored long and hard on the decision, but when something is this controversial, surely simple common sense and good government principles suggest that the final decision should be made by elected, not appointed, officials. So please, Vail Town Council, do the right thing despite the difficulty. Call it up, have public hearings, and make the tough call yourselves.

Pete Feistmann

Vail