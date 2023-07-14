Letter: Carnes is a breath of fresh air

My daughter, visiting from the San Luis Valley, read the July 7 paper before I did and said to me, “From a letter to the editor, you must have a columnist who doesn’t care much for Boebert and Taylor Greene.” And I said, “Oh, that must be my favorite columnist.”

Although I did not read that particular column, it seems that Richard Carnes has once again pushed buttons and ruffled feathers. I would not use his words for the two representatives, and I don’t know a whole lot about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but certainly enough about her actions on the floor of Congress to wonder about her sanity.

However, I know way too much about Rep. Lauren Boebert. She has done little more than nothing for Colorado — much to the contrary. For instance, the Children’s Defense Fund lists 31 times when Boebert voted against the interests of children . And, in my mind, with all the deaths from firearms in this country, anyone who would send out a Christmas card showing each of her children carrying guns is not fit to be a United States representative.

My daughter, who lives on a little ranch in the San Luis Valley, has Boebert as her representative and badly wants to get rid of her. Fortunately, I no longer have her as mine.

As to the letter writer, Michael Wheeler, if he thinks Reps. Boebert and Taylor Greene are “leaders in our country,” I would sure like to know his definition of leadership.

And, most of the time, Richard Carnes is a breath of fresh air.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle