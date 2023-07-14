Letter: Carnes is a breath of fresh air
My daughter, visiting from the San Luis Valley, read the July 7 paper before I did and said to me, “From a letter to the editor, you must have a columnist who doesn’t care much for Boebert and Taylor Greene.” And I said, “Oh, that must be my favorite columnist.”
Although I did not read that particular column, it seems that Richard Carnes has once again pushed buttons and ruffled feathers. I would not use his words for the two representatives, and I don’t know a whole lot about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but certainly enough about her actions on the floor of Congress to wonder about her sanity.
However, I know way too much about Rep. Lauren Boebert. She has done little more than nothing for Colorado — much to the contrary. For instance, the Children’s Defense Fund lists 31 times when Boebert voted against the interests of children. And, in my mind, with all the deaths from firearms in this country, anyone who would send out a Christmas card showing each of her children carrying guns is not fit to be a United States representative.
My daughter, who lives on a little ranch in the San Luis Valley, has Boebert as her representative and badly wants to get rid of her. Fortunately, I no longer have her as mine.
As to the letter writer, Michael Wheeler, if he thinks Reps. Boebert and Taylor Greene are “leaders in our country,” I would sure like to know his definition of leadership.
And, most of the time, Richard Carnes is a breath of fresh air.
Kay Delanoy
Eagle