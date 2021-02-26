Letter: Carnes’ most recent commentary

Richard Carnes’ most recent commentary begins with the words, “What a buffoon,” refers to Sen. Ted Cruz as having “the most punchable face,” and Rep. Lauren Boebert, as “our own dumbed-down version of Sarah Palin.” It’s truly sad that this is what now passes for commentary in the Vail Daily.

As the famous American writer Martha Finely so cogently opined, “It’s an easy thing to call names; any fool is equal to that … and the weapon of vituperation is generally used by those who lack the intelligence for reasoned argument.”

Bobbi Bryson

Edwards