Letter: Carrying on a legacy in Vail

Kudos to the organizers, participants and viewers of this season’s first 10th Mountain Legacy Parade on Friday night. Jeff Wiles succeeded at flawless organizing, Pete Thompson was a vibrant and patriotic presence as MC and guests were friendly and enthusiastic. The event was co-sponsored by the town of Vail, Vail Resorts, and the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

On a brisk winter evening, viewers and participants were enveloped in the beauty of the mountains, looking at 10th Mountain Division and Vail logos in bright lights cast across Pepi’s Face, the run which would welcome a torchlight parade and be set alive with fireworks.

As people arrived at Gondola One, they could listen or dance to Boogie-Woogie and WWII music and were then treated to a film about the 10th Mountain Division on the big outdoor screen. The film described the troops’ significant contribution to the war effort and the creation of many ski resorts including Vail Mountain. A parade then weaved through town and ultimately the covered bridge, led by a jeep carrying descendants of soldiers of the 10th, that being local Pete Siebert and Texas resident Art Ensley. Local veterans and ski personnel, dressed in the division’s white winter uniforms marched and comingled with guests to convene by the 10th Mountain Division Statue, have pictures taken and pass out 10th Mountain Division pins.

Connie Welch’s husband, Bill, a local Marine veteran was at the front of the parade, proudly carrying the American flag and her explanation of why the event touched her heart was this: “Just hearing the pride and passion in Pete’s voice and seeing the images on the screen resonated in my heart. I had such a feeling of gratitude to be standing there in that moment, taking it all in, knowing in part that the reason I was there was because of those brave men who fought in the 10th Mountain Division!”

This was a safe, appreciative and fun event which added to the mountain festivities and an understanding of our history. The next Legacy Parade is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, to honor the 10th Mountain Division and the 77th anniversary of their victory at Riva Ridge. This will be followed by an entire weekend of commemorative activities, including the presence of a Blackhawk helicopter which will be stationed at the top of Chair 2 for 3 hours on Sunday. The final tribute will take place on March 4. Come and Enjoy.

Linds Welch

Avon