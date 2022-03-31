Letter: Carver for mayor of Gypsum

Steve Carver has my vote. I first met Steve back in 1993, when I came to work at the Vail Beaver Creek Jet Center. Like most people, I developed an affinity for Steve right away. Steve treats everyone like family. Steve is always looking for opportunities to help others. Whenever an opportunity presents itself to do a good deed or help others out, Steve is there and encouraging others to join him with that sweet smile of his.

Steve has served as mayor of our town through some of the most significant developments in the history of our community, starting with the annexation of the airport, the construction of our fantastic rec center, the securing of our Costco, the purchase of the Cotton Ranch Golf Course, to the securing of a Tesla Sales and Service Center to name a few major accomplishments.

Steve is also a successful entrepreneur. At the airport, whether we were getting fed by Big Steve’s Barbeque, or getting help with vehicles that needed to be serviced, Big Steve’s Towing was there for us. Steve has always been a staple for good food, good works and good fun. Big Steve’s Towing even helped the airport when there were rare accidents — it didn’t matter how late, cold, dark, or emergent the circumstances were, Steve knows how vital it is to get the airport opened back up safely.

Steve and his lovely wife, Christie, are wonderful people that care and have dedicated their lives to our town. Steve is a servant leader. Steve started his career as that kind of leader in the Marine Corps and he will never stop serving others. As long as Steve continues to run, he will have my vote.

Paul Gordon

Gypsum