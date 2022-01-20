Letter: Cheap housing isn’t the solution

I read with interest the recent column by Chris Romer in which he detailed all the reasons people did not feel the need nor desire to return to work in the near future, if ever. But then he went on to say that the most important solution was housing! Huh? Offering cheap housing to folks who have little intention to return to work in the first place seems incongruous to me. (Other suggested solutions, like partnering with schools, made sense.)

This policy of the ’70s in large cities like Chicago is an acknowledged failure by both political parties.

Rol Hamelin

Vail