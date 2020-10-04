Letter: Check out ‘NewsHour’ on PBS

There is no doubt much of the political divide in the USA is due to a serious distrust of the other side’s news sources. It is worth pointing out that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg listened to the PBS “NewsHour” every night.

We have watched this program almost religiously for the last 30 years (if our kids call while we are watching, we joke that they are interrupting the “sacred” news hour). The “NewsHour” always presents speakers from both sides of the aisle, differing think tanks, and opposing points of view. They are respectful and thorough. Locally, this excellent program comes on at 6 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS and can also be accessed on YouTube after the initial broadcast.

If we all watched this program, I believe the truth of what is happening in this country would become clearer to everyone. Take the recommendation of RBG and tune in!

Rabbi Norman and Dr. Andrea Klein

Edwards