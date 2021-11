In response to Nancy Tashman’s letter to the editor about the deal that the Minturn Country Club is giving people 20% off entrees if they said, “Let’s go Brandon,” referring to a NASCAR driver, I found itrude and disrespectful to the NASCAR fans and community. Just because she isn’t a fan of NASCAR doesn’t mean she should be rude to people who support the sport. So cheers to Minturn Country Club and NASCAR. Let’s go Brandon!

Kyle Ferguson

Vail