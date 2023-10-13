Letter: Christine Santucci for Vail Town Council

I don’t live in Vail, but I want to tell all of you who do about my good friend Christine Santucci.

I went to college with Christine and we’ve been friends ever since. She’s always been a woman of integrity and honesty and she has a work ethic that’s unmatched.

Christine grew up in New York, one of five siblings, her mom a single parent. Christine put herself through university, going to school full time while working full time. After college, she landed a job in finance and worked her way up to director at Citigroup. As successful as she was, Christine never forgot her roots. She spent much of her time at Citigroup working in municipal finance, helping housing agencies get the most favorable borrowing rates so they could develop projects that allowed everyone to thrive.

Of course, I go to Christine for financial advice, but I also go to her when I need something told to me straight. She’s a natural leader, competent, and I know she’ll get things done for the people of Vail. You couldn’t ask for a better representative. Vote for Christine Santucci.

Claire Bowyer

Fairfax, Virginia