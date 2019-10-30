Letter: Christine Whittington for CMC board

The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees is vital to the continued growth and development of CMC and the respective communities each campus serves. Once I heard about Christine Whittington’s intention to run for the CMC District 6 board of trustee position previously held by Pat Chlouber, my first thought was what a wonderful asset her appointment would be for not only CMC but also the district that includes Leadville.

My endorsement for Whittington is based not just on her relevant, stellar credentials and experience alone but also the opportunity I had to work alongside her as a fellow CMC employee and peer for several years. I was a full-time staff member (Natural Resource Management Institute program manager from 2006 to 2009) and faculty member (Natural Resource Management 2009 to 2018) that also coincided when Whittington held her position as the library director. I had the joy to interact and witness her commitment to academic integrity along with fortitude towards student success that led to her becoming the CMC Leadville Staff of the Year in 2017 after only a couple of years.

Additionally, Whittington clearly demonstrated her knowledge of current issues in academics and particularly those that affect students and faculty that are essential for future strategic planning at CMC. We were both members of the Leadville campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors that promoted academic freedom and integrity among its faculty that are vital to the success of any institution of higher learning.

Not only did Whittington continuously stress the importance of a vigorous learning center in the library, she brought those elements into the community knowing how important CMC is to Leadville as exemplified by co-developing the “Meet the Author” series that brings a wide diversity of speakers and topics to the Leadville community. Overall, her continued involvement with the Lake County community brings a sense of commitment, diversity, and enrichment. Whittington’s involvement on numerous past and ongoing committees clearly shows her commitment to the Lake County community.

I strongly feel that Whittington’s vision and a strong sense of academic integrity is what will continue CMC on a future path of student success and continued involvement with the community. Although no longer part of the CMC and Leadville community, I feel that my extensive understanding of both entities and experience working with Christine Whittington warrants this letter of endorsement for the CMC position on the ballot this upcoming November.

Kato Tsosie Dee, Ph.D.

Norman, Oklahoma