Letter: Climate action must be our top political priority

For those of you who think the Constitution should stay exactly as it was established in the 1700s, remember, Blacks were 3/5 of a person and could not vote, and women (wonder what their percentage was) could not vote.

We have come a long way since then, but there are those trying to take us back. When I hear politicians who are not interested in the welfare of anyone except their gun-toting buddies crowing because President Biden is not too popular at the moment, I wonder if they had to deal with a recurring pandemic, climate and other environmental catastrophes killing our Earth, and a messed-up economy, if they would be popular?

Action on the climate has to be top priority. Not only is the heating of the Earth destroying whole species (are we next?), but the total mass of plastics now exceeds the total mass of all living mammals according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. And, of course, you know plastics come from oil.

You might read this and shrug your shoulders, or you might put “Pres. Biden, contact” and “Gov. Polis, contact” into your computer and say, “Stop supporting fossil fuels. Give the money to alternative energy. Stop the death of our planet.”

Politicians pay attention to numbers, and believe me, the go-back-to-the-olden-days contingent is lobbying like mad. Politicians want to be re-elected, and they know that, now, all our citizens are supposed to be able to vote. Please speak up.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle