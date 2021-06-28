Letter: Climb for Hope thanks
You came, you climbed, and you helped us reach new heights! SpeakUp ReachOut is extremely grateful to the Eagle Climbing and Fitness Gym for hosting the second annual Climb For Hope event June 19.
We raised over $8000 for local suicide prevention programs and events for adults and youth. These funds will help us expand our impact as we work to prevent suicides in Eagle County through training, awareness and hope! T
he organizing committee of Dave Dantas, Larry Moore, Pavan Krueger, Ashley Patriacca, Amber Mulson-Barrett of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office dedicated themselves to making this family event a huge success. SpeakUp ReachOut can’t do the hard work of suicide prevention alone. For these big-hearted champions to join our cause, it means the world to us. Huge shout-outs and many thanks to all the following businesses and individual who sponsored and donated:
- Eagle Climbing and Fitness
- DW Dantas Construction
- Patriacca Construction
- Howard Head
- Krueger Architecture
- Bonfire Brewery
- Sundae Ice Cream
- Alpine Lumber
- Alpine Bank
- Allen Insurance Agency
- Beck Building
- Martin Manley Architects
- Slaughter Group
- Land Title
- Darby Architects
- Arrow Insurance
- Adams Family Foundation
- Scott S. Turnipseed
Erin Ivie
Executive Director, SpeakUp ReachOut