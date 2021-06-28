Letter: Climb for Hope thanks

You came, you climbed, and you helped us reach new heights! SpeakUp ReachOut is extremely grateful to the Eagle Climbing and Fitness Gym for hosting the second annual Climb For Hope event June 19.

We raised over $8000 for local suicide prevention programs and events for adults and youth. These funds will help us expand our impact as we work to prevent suicides in Eagle County through training, awareness and hope! T

he organizing committee of Dave Dantas, Larry Moore, Pavan Krueger, Ashley Patriacca, Amber Mulson-Barrett of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office dedicated themselves to making this family event a huge success. SpeakUp ReachOut can’t do the hard work of suicide prevention alone. For these big-hearted champions to join our cause, it means the world to us. Huge shout-outs and many thanks to all the following businesses and individual who sponsored and donated:

Eagle Climbing and Fitness

DW Dantas Construction

Patriacca Construction

Howard Head

Krueger Architecture

Bonfire Brewery

Sundae Ice Cream

Alpine Lumber

Alpine Bank

Allen Insurance Agency

Beck Building

Martin Manley Architects

Slaughter Group

Land Title

Darby Architects

Arrow Insurance

Adams Family Foundation

Scott S. Turnipseed

Erin Ivie

Executive Director, SpeakUp ReachOut