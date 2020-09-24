Letter: Close encounters of the wheeled kind

Greetings, Gore Trail enthusiasts. My wife and I have had the good fortune to visit Vail several times this summer and fall and have most enjoyed our creekside Gore Valley paved trail walks between West Vail into Lionshead. While the posted warning signs for mountain lions and bears are entertaining, we have not confronted such wildlife during our many miles of walks.

On the other hand, true danger lurks around every bend of the trail in the form of speeding cyclists of all ages, skateboarders, and other wheeled hazards. Those of us who prefer the enjoyment of leisurely strolls are most in danger not from four-legged native creatures but from two-wheeled trail demons. With that in mind, we suggest the town of Vail replace its wildlife warning signs with those cautioning pedestrians to be forewarned of the true dangers on the trail: cyclists and skateboarders who feel the need for speed.

David Kanter

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida