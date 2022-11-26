Letter: Coats for Colorado

Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.

This is a way to help individuals and families in need by donating a gently used and new coat. Colorado is cold, so there is a great need for this organization every year. I wanted to commemorate this organization for helping the Coloradans through the winters over the last decades. For my service-learning project with Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, I was thankful to help with donations this year and raise over 50 jackets to donate to the cause. I received all my donations from family, friends, and locals in Eagle County.

Christmas isn’t just for getting. Make it about giving and the holiday spirit. This project taught me to be selfless and consider others and how not everyone is as fortunate as I may be. Think about the blessings you have in your life and do what you can for others. Most of us go through times in our life when we need help. I would like to encourage everyone who reads this to participate in Giving Tuesday this year. Giving Tuesday is always the first Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On giving Tuesday, we should give back to small businesses, schools, corporations, nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

Allison Rollings

Avon