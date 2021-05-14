Letter: Collaboration is key for wildfire restoration

To our neighbors and friends,

Wildfire season is fast approaching, and with it comes the memory of 2020’s record breaking fires. The Grizzly Creek Fire, in particular, hit close to home. Thankfully no lives were lost and no homes were burned, but the fire closed Interstate 70 for 13 days, damaged water and power infrastructure, threatened several neighborhoods of Glenwood Canyon and burned through some of the most iconic landscapes of the Western Slope.

Just 10 days after the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers launched the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance, knowing that collaboration would be key. Already, restoration efforts have begun in the Hanging Lake and Grizzly Creek areas. To ensure the continued success of our efforts, we’re now launching an ambitious $100,000 fundraising campaign.

Thank you to the many supporters who have already mobilized to provide funding for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ community building, community education and community-engaged restoration. The assistance of individual donors and business partners in renewal has enabled Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to prepare for a busy season.

But restoration is a multi-year process. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has committed to renewing the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. Now, we’re asking for your commitment. Donate today: Alpine Bank has generously pledged to match the first $25,000 in contributions. Individual donors at the $500 level will be entered into a raffle to win a ReCycle Art Aspen cruiser bike. Online donations can be made at http://www.rfov.org/donate .

Rebecca Schild

Executive director, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers