Letter: Colorado GOP still doesn’t get it

I was just reading about the passage of the Defense of Marriage Bill. I followed a link to the Colorado GOP’s Facebook page (always good for a laugh). I see that they proudly declared that “Congressman Ken Buck, Congressman Doug Lamborn, and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert all voted against this legislation.” Wasn’t it just last month that I saw the leaders of the Colorado GOP lamenting the fact that they are becoming more and more irrelevant in Colorado?

Here’s some free advice. This is not the way to start your comeback!

John Ditoro

Edwards