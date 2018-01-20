Letter: Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton stuck on all-of-the-above energy future

I cannot address Congressman Scott Tipton's whole rambling piece in Wednesday's paper ("A productive year ahead," Wednesday, Jan. 17), but would like to bring attention to his comments on our energy future.

He seems stuck on needing to support all of the fossil fuels with a token toss to the alternatives. From everything he has written to me in the past, his American Energy Act will continue to support oil, gas and coal, no matter how cost-effective alternatives are. He, as others of his mindset, doesn't seem to be noticing that China is taking over in the alternative fuel business, while we are still stuck in the 20th century.

What bothers me most is Tipton's continued stand that we don't really know what is causing climate change. That a U.S. Representative not only thinks he knows more than the atmospheric scientists but, also, is not intelligent enough to understand the scientific connection between burning fossil fuels and what is happening to earth's climate, is downright mind-boggling.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle