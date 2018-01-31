Letter: Columns should be precise, factual and not misleading, Mr. Van Ens

Good morning: I would like to thank Mr. Landy for his letter clearly pointing out the false and misleading column by Jack Van Ens ("Selective ethics gave us Trump," Saturday, Jan. 27). Letters stating political positions are very valuable and should stimulate good debate! They should always be encouraged, but they should not be deceitful and incomplete.

However, this was not the purpose nor was it meant to be the purpose of the column by Van Ens. He was clearly stating the only falsehoods were those purported by Mr. Trump. I am not writing to defend anyone or anything, but I am not being misleading as Mr. Van Ens was. I am sure he is a well-read and informed journalist, but his column has made it very apparent that past and current facts are to be used only when they fit into his narrative and support his viewpoint. This, by the way, is not even clear.

The Vail Daily columns and editorials are clearly left-leaning, and that is surely the prerogative of the paper. It might be a good idea, however, when the editor is reviewing the columns that they be precise, factual and not misleading.

Cheers,

Robert J. Graff

Highland Beach, Florida