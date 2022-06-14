Letter: Come try out the balance track at Maloit Park

My name is Ian Bruce, I live in Avon and pursue a career that is so unique, I wouldn’t mind betting I’m the only one in the valley to perform this job: ski instructor in the winter and golf professional in the summer. Both my kids go to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, and after the temporary Red Sandstone school was dismantled back behind VSSA, there was so much wood stockpiled that I suggested to the principal that he let me use the wood to build a mountain bike balance/skills track behind the school.

I dare say, nobody knows about the practice park, and it may be fun for families with kids to play around on the balance track. It is excellent for practicing and developing your balance and slow cornering as you make your way along the 900-foot track. The track starts off wide and on the ground and then gradually gets narrower and more elevated.

You will encounter two circular features that are designed to test your ultra-slow cornering. If you are a true expert, you will be able to make it around twice before continuing. The three “tables” are great for practicing hopping up and riding/dropping off.

The bike park is located behind the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy in Maloit park. Please observe the following safety precautions:

Bike must be in good working condition

Helmet and gloves must be worn (shin and elbow pads good idea for kids and beginners)

Walk along the track first to see the layout.

Parents should walk along and hold little kids, to begin with

Enjoy the park!

Ian Bruce

Avon