Letter: Communication, compromise and common sense

The key issues in the Booth Heights affordable housing project dispute are focused on two issues, the safety of the bighorn sheep and the need to provide more affordable housing.

A couple of years ago, an awful-looking chain link and barbed wired fence was installed parallel to the frontage road and Interstate 70. The rental cost of $64,000 was paid by the town. As of this date, there has not been an injury or death to any of the bighorn sheep herd that’s been reported since the fence was installed. The good news is that the fence worked.

I am suggesting that the “common sense” solution to this dilemma is to install a new architecturally designed fence 200 to 300 yards to the rear of the buildable land which Vail Resorts owns and allow the company to build its 61 affordable housing units.

I will concede that everyone has their own definition of “common sense,” so I will rationalize why this approach makes “common sense.”

The bighorn sheep would be safe in the future and the herd would also be able to use the unbuildable acres for grazing. This land would be designated open land in perpetuity. The town of Vail would save $12 million in taxpayer funds. These saved funds could be used to underwrite other affordable housing projects in the town or in Eagle County. Vail Resorts would build 61 new affordable housing units without cost to Vail taxpayers. The town of Vail would get rid of the ugly fence on the frontage road. Relationships between The Town of Vail and Vail Resorts would be improved with a new spirit of communication, compromise and common sense in place.

Ed Padilla

East Vail