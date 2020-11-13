Letter: Community art matters

Here’s to a happy second anniversary to ARTwalk on Broadway. It has been quite a ride over the past two years organizing businesses and artists, learning the ropes of community activism and event planning, being involved with the town’s managers, and running a new nonprofit organization; not to mention the constant state of challenges with COVID-19 and then wildfires this summer. I feel like I’ve gotten a crash course masters degree in so many subjects, it’s actually been quite amazing!

In the spirit of Revitalizing Broadway we have developed a wonderful network of enthusiastic artists who love being involved in Eagle’s ARTwalks, spurred an alliance amongst the downtown businesses, and (thanks to the town of Eagle) created a vibrant “Broadway Promenade” for folks to enjoy some socially distanced community time amongst the artists and businesses we’ve had lining the streets each month this summer.

October’s ARTwalk really topped the charts with an incredible turnout of art exhibitors, fantastic musicians, and even dancers entertaining us in Halloween spirit. We’ve really come a long way from the first ARTwalk in Nov. 2018 that started with only three galleries/businesses involved. The latest news of ARTSPaCE workshop and gallery taking silver in the Best of Vail Valley awards really solidified what this event and the creation of EagleARTS nonprofit means to the community: Community arts matter!

I give big thanks to my EagleARTS teammates Kat Conner and Jennifer Filipowski for the countless hours we have all invested in creating this foundation; and to all of the folks who have helped make this such a success — ARTSPaCE artists, Vail Valley Art Guild, town of Eagle, and all of our generous sponsors. I look forward to this next year of growth and all the amazing arts we will be creating in Eagle.

Please follow @eagleartscolorado and @artspaceworkshop on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest activity and to support our local artisans. Check out our local artisan online store at artspaceworkshop.com and eaglearts.org for donations and event signups.

Tara Novak

Eagle