Letter: Comparing FDR to Trump

“It’s gases inside, and read what they say — if it breaks, bring it to your local whatever, have it wrapped, have it this — what are we doing? What are we doing?” — Donald Trump on light bulbs, Baltimore, Sept. 2019.

“But they’re manufactured tremendous if you’re into this, tremendous fumes. Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything.” — Donald Trump on windmills, Florida, Dec. 2019.

Googling “incomprehensible Trump quotes” will get you a multitude of results, in case you’d like more punishment. Plainly, Butch Mazzuca is correct. The quotes above show Trump is even further gone mentally than FDR ever was physically. And even at the end, FDR was able to express a rational thought in a complete sentence.

If Mr. Mazzuca would check his history, he would know that FDR was fully aware of what Stalin was doing; but Stalin already occupied Eastern Europe, and FDR cared more about the formation of the UN. FDR still had a war to win in the Pacific, and he wanted to get American troops home as soon as possible after the cessation of hostilities.

Debra Dieter

Eagle

