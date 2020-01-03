Letter: Condemn anti-semitism on both sides

It is impossible for me to assign any credibility to Susan Thistlethwaite’s column about anti-Semitism. Why did she refuse to discuss the undeniable fact that anti-Semitism can be found lurking within both left-wing and right-wing groups? The recent attacks on the East Coast prove that. Instead, Thistlethwaite blamed the recent attacks on “the political clout of white Christian conservatives and their theology of Christian triumphalism.”

Excuse me? To put it bluntly, the perpetrators of the recent attacks in New York and New Jersey don’t fit that profile at all. Furthermore, while it is completely legitimate to excoriate President Trump for all his disgraceful comments, you must also be ready to condemn the comments from politicians like Rep. Ilhan Omar, who once tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and let them see the evil doings of Israel” in 2012.

Let us stand up to anti-Semitism whenever it rears its ugly head. But if you’re going to be selective about when to do that, then don’t bother standing.

Scott Amos

Fairview, Oregon