Letter: Condemnation at any cost goes against Vail’s legacy of fiscal responsibility

Since the beginning of Vail, the priority of every Town Council has been fiscal responsibility. As elected officials, we made decisions for our community that helped keep Vail financially secure for future generations.

We urge the current Vail Town Council to practice strong financial discipline concerning the Booth Heights condemnation. The rumored “no price is too high” philosophy jeopardizes the financial well-being of the town. The residents of Vail deserve transparency regarding expenditures of this magnitude.

We are asking the sitting Vail Town Council to follow the historic fiscal precedent that has helped preserve the financial strength of the town of Vail. Thoughtful, conservative annual budgets and capital expenditures are essential for the continued success of Vail. We respectfully request you continue this legacy.

Bob Armour, Jenn Bruno, Dave Chapin, Dick Cleveland, Andy Daly, Mark Gordon, Ludwig Kurz, Greg Moffet, Kim Newbury Rediker