Letter: Condemning all the Boebert bashing is right on target

Pamela Chapman, your well-written column condemning all the Lauren Boebert bashing is right on target! You said what I, and many of my friends, have been thinking. It seems every time I open a newspaper there is an article or column criticizing the new representative, Lauren Boebert. I wish people would just give the woman a chance. She was elected and now deserves an opportunity to show how she will represent the best interests of all the people of District 3. It is disgusting how liberal elitists call for “unity” and “equality,” but are loathe to give any respect to persons who don’t think exactly like them. I long to hear congressmen, government officials, news people and celebrities use words like “personal responsibility, accountability and character,” or maybe “encouragement, persistence and diligence.” Thank you, Pamela, for your column.

Rebecca Horst

Eagle