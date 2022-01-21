Letter: Confused by shuttles

Recently, I was at the Vail Valley Ski School shuttle stop waiting for the Sandstone shuttle. But I failed to understand on the schedule the reference to inbound and outbound. I think of myself as fairly educated, but came to the mind someone could read it either way, depending on which way the rider is going.

I called over a group who were debating whether to walk or wait for the shuttle. They said they would have to wait 30 minutes. So, I said, “How do you know?” Well, in fact, they didn’t. Either way — inbound or outbound — they determined it would be shorter to walk.

Perhaps shuttle bus administrators would consider changing the schedule from a loop to a beginning and end. And even consider showing a route map to confirm a beginning and end.

Steven J. Slater

Vail