Letter: Consider Gardner for Holy Cross Energy board

It has been an honor and privilege to serve the member consumers of Holy Cross Energy as a member of the board of directors since 2012. I am seeking reelection to the board to continue the work that my fellow board members, Holy Cross’ skilled and professional staff and I are engaged in to lead the responsible transition to a clean energy future.

Holy Cross is a not for profit, rural electric cooperative serving the Eagle, Colorado and Roaring Fork river valleys governed by an elected board of directors. Directors are elected from and by the member consumers. Holy Cross provides electricity to nearly 60,000 homes and businesses and generates nearly $135 million in annual revenues.

As an electric utility not motivated by profit, Holy Cross is motivated to serve member consumers by providing safe, reliable electric service, a progressively decarbonized power supply, affordable electricity competitively priced and member consumer programs that foster efficiency, conservation and renewable power generation. Over the past few years: Holy Cross has kept its electric rates unchanged and in the lower third of all Colorado electric utilities; kept the lights on 99.9% of the time; returned over $10 million in member equity to member consumers; has a strategic plan to provide 100% carbon free electricity by 2030 and ended 2020 receiving 44% of its power supply from renewable generation.

I live in Basalt and am a lifelong resident of this region. For more information, see http://www.gardnerbradford.com and http://www.holycross.com/robert-gardner/ .

I ask for your vote. I will continue to dedicate my experience, knowledge and understanding of Holy Cross’ member consumers and service territory for the benefit of the member consumers of Holy Cross Energy. I also ask you to join me in reelecting another nine-year incumbent director, Kristen Bertuglia, of Vail. More information about this committed, intelligent, thoughtful candidate can be found at http://www.holycross.com/Kristen-Bertuglia/ or http://www.KristenForHolyCross.com .

Ballots for this election will be mailed to member consumers on May 10 and are due back June 9.

Robert H. Gardner

Basalt