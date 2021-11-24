Letter: Consider giving back to our rivers and creeks this holiday season

The holidays are a time for reflecting on the year that has passed and giving thanks for what we enjoyed and experienced. This year was a tough one for many of us as we faced uncertainties related to the pandemic, water shortages, landslides and highway closures, and wildfires in our region.

If you are like me, you may have found solace in nature. Watching the seasons change — the return of migrating birds, the blooming of flowers in spring, trees shedding the weight of their dead leaves in fall — reminded me that time marches on and so do we, even as we face daunting and unforeseen changes. Rivers flow, as they always do, toward the sea.

In 2021, I felt more fortunate than ever to live in the mountains and to have access to clean rivers and public lands. If you value the clean water that flows through our communities, sustains us and the ecosystems around us, please consider a donation to Eagle River Watershed Council on Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 7. The staff at ERWC work every day of the year to restore and protect the waterways at the heart of our community. Consider a gift to support them in their important work.

Pete Wadden

Gypsum